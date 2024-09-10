Metro considers expanding the greenway to include a path to Opry Mills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For a lot of people, a walk on the greenway is a way to escape.

"Oh my gosh, it was the most beautiful walk," said Janet Grabb, who is visiting Nashville this week. "We were listening to the crickets chirp, and the insects buzz and the bird chirped."

But has Nashville grows along with the dreaded Nashville traffic, Metro Parks is hoping greenways can be an alternative way to get around. That's why Cindy Harrison, Metro's Director of Greenways and Open Spaces, has been hoping to link Opry Mills Mall to the trail system for years.

"It’s an employment center, lots of people want to get there," said Harrison. "Because of the influx of the people in town, because of the length of these overall two greenway systems together, we think it’s a very significant one mile connection."

The expansion would link the mall to Shelby Bottoms Greenway and the Stones River Greenway, with a new one mile path along the banks of the Cumberland River in Donelson. The extension may not be very long, but it still may end up being a challenge to develop. You can see aerial views of the site above in the video player, courtesy of our helicopter Sky 5.

"It’s a challenging site, just the topography and the access for the contractors," said Harrison.

The project is dependent on a grant from TDOT that would fund 70%. Metro already has the money for the rest of the costs.

"We think it will be 18 months of construction," said Harrison.

Grabb hopes it happens, so that natives and residents alike, can enjoy their own way to escape.

"It would just be great for the tourists, because it gives them the opportunity to get to nature right away without having to drive somewhere," she said.

If you'd like to check out the Metro Greenways map or learn more about the overall vision of future expansion projects, visit their website.

