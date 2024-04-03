Metro Council considers safety upgrades following Mizzou student death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The recent death of Mizzou student Riley Strain has sparked new discussions and urgent calls for safety upgrades along the Cumberland River. Decision-makers in Nashville are now considering measures to enhance security in the area.

Downtown Metro Councilmember Jacob Kupin has introduced a resolution in Metro Council to study ways to make the area safer.

The resolution aims to address immediate concerns, such as the installation of a possible fence in the vicinity where Strain's phone last pinged. This area, along the Gay Street Connector, poses potential risks due to its proximity to a cliff with a steep drop-off.

"Having a tragic ending I think really struck a chord with a lot of people," Kupin said.

In addition to short-term solutions, the study will also explore long-term goals, including improving housing and resources for those living along the riverfront. The aim is to provide support for residents to transition away from the riverfront and into safer living environments.

The Cumberland River area has gained significant attention in recent weeks due to the circumstances surrounding Riley Strain's disappearance and subsequent discovery.