Metro Council meeting for final vote on Mayor John Cooper's proposed $2.97 billion budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council meets Tuesday night for the final vote on Mayor John Cooper's operating budget.

The proposed $2.97 billion budget includes a record amount of money for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be to consider a "substitute budget”.

The proposed changes that will likely be brought up total about $8.6 million.

It includes $4 million more to go to Metro Schools for pay raises. Plus, a cost of living raise of 4% to bring support staff up to a living wage.

Also, $2.9 million for an additional half-a-percent cost of living increase will bring the total Metro employee cost of living increase to 4.5%, plus a step raise for eligible employees.

There's also a call for $200,000 to go towards the Metro Sports Authority to fund a new study on the city’s obligations for Nissan Stadium.

Finally, $75,000 to create two new positions on the Community Oversight Board.

NewsChannel 5 has been told the additional funds would come from the city’s reserve and general fund.

The council must also address a $22.6 million deficit in the school budget.

The new budget will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

Tuesday’s council meeting happens at 6:30 p.m.