Metro Council to begin reviewing city's nearly $3 billion proposed budget this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville budget proposal calls for spending nearly $3 billion next year.

On Wednesday, Metro Councilmembers will begin taking a closer look at how the tax money will be used with a series of hearings.

The proposed city budget is a big increase compared to last year. In his executive summary, Mayor John Cooper wrote that the 2023 budget represents a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding it will place the government on a firm financial footing for the future.

Many city departments are asking for increases from the Metro Budget and Finance Committee. On day one of the hearings, department heads from the Hospital Authority, Emergency Communications, Fire, EMS, the Sheriff's Office, and Health departments will break down their proposed budget. Emergency Communications, Fire, EMS, the Sheriff's Office are asking for more money to be able to hire more staff members and some need to invest in new equipment.

Mayor Cooper’s administration is putting a major emphasis on continuing to focus on emergency services as the city’s population grows.

Later on down the road, Metro Council will be discussing funding sources for affordable housing initiatives and pay raises for Metro and Metro Nashville Public School staff and teachers.

The mayor's proposed budget passed the first of three votes during Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting. Council members must approve a budget by July 1.

All the hearings can be streamed online. See a breakdown of Mayor Cooper’s proposed budget, here.