Metro Council Special Meeting called to discuss amendments to law that cuts it in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Special Metro Council Meeting has been called to order for Wednesday.

This meeting is for Metro council members to talk about any resolutions and amendments to the new state law that cuts it in half that could be filed.

The city has already filed a lawsuit, but in the meantime, the council still has to figure out what to do because the law requires redistricting within 30 days of it being filed. Council is already almost down half of that.

The last time there was redistricting it took about 5 months, so there are a lot of concerns.

Councilmembers do not want to open the city up to lawsuits for violating the law.

However, they also are concerned about the number of minority representation dropping, and projections from the planning department confirm that that will be the case.

Wednesday's meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and Council's Planning and Zoning Committee have been asked to make recommendations for any resolutions ahead of the meeting.

If Council passes a resolution for the Planning Commission to take action more Special Meetings are expected to follow.