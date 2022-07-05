NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council could take a big step in solidifying its spot as the host of the Republican National Convention.

Tuesday is the first reading of a bill that would approve a partnership between Metro and the RNC. The decision is down to Nashville or Milwaukee, but if this bill is eventually passed, it makes the city more attractive to the RNC. The RNC said it will choose by next month.

The bill approves a 33-page framework covering things like obligations for the RNC and host committee, Metro facilities, security and more.

Some venues listed as host committee licensed are the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Ryman, space at 5th and Broadway, bars on Broadway, and the Gaylord Opryland.

The framework mentions that Metro will apply for a federal security grant to offset costs.

If this becomes a reality this would be a big undertaking for first responders.

"During the Convention Period, Metro will provide police, fire, security, bomb disposal, EMS Services and emergency and rescue services in and around the Convention Complex and at all official Convention-related meetings and activities in the Nashville Metropolitan Area as designated in a security plan," the framework said.

There has been some push back, recently some council members sent a letter to the Tennessee Republican Party talking not just about the bill, but legislation from the party.

"Ultimately, in determining whether providing a massive allocation of government resources to the RNC is in the best interests of our constituents requires understanding not just the aforementioned security, cost, diversion of resources, and business impact questions, but also whether it is the intention of the Tennessee Republican party to continue to be outwardly hostile in intent and actions toward 1) Nashville's ability to effect the various policies that have made us the economic heartbeat of the state, 2) Nashville's ability to address the challenges that emerge with immense growth, and 3) Nashville's ability to provide a safe and welcoming environment to our residents and guests," the letter said.