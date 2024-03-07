Metro Council to make a stand on saving Monell's at the Manor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council taking a step to protect a historic building from being knocked down for the Nashville International Airport expansion.

We know a lot of people care about the fate of the Colemore Mansion, now known as Monell's at the Manor off of Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro Council is expected to vote on a resolution that asks BNA to preserve the historic building. If it passes, it does not mean that BNA will officially stop plans of demolishing the building.

However, it will establish where Metro Council members stand on the matter.

The Colemore Mansion was originally built in 1893 and then rebuilt after a fire in 1929. In the 40s it was a popular place for politicians and big named actors to stop by.

In 2011, it became Monell's at the Manor, a place where people can gather and eat good Southern cooking like a big family.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with the owner, Michael King, and some employees at the restaurant soon after they got the notice that their lease would not be renewed.

They said it is heartbreaking.

"It’s not about Monell’s closing that location, it’s about the history that is about to see the wrecking ball," said King.

The Facebook group Save the Manor has worked hard to do just that, by sharing petitions and letting the airport know why it is important to preserve the historic building.

Metro Council's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.