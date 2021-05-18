Metro Council to vote on affordable housing resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Finding affordable housing in Music City can be a challenge. It’s even difficult for the nonprofits looking to place families into a home, but Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting could help ease the burden.

A resolution would allow seven nonprofits to receive a little over $9 million in grant money. It would be split between the groups to help build and rehabilitate affordable or workforce housing.

All these organizations applied for the grant and were chosen at the beginning of the year to receive funds from the Barnes Fund for Affordable Housing. Metro Council will vote on the resolution tonight to release the grant money.

One of the recipients is Habitat for Humanity, which has hosted some massive building efforts in our area over the years. President and CEO Danny Herron says it can be difficult not only to find affordable housing but to even obtain homes because the availability of land is just becoming more and more difficult.

"There's a greater need because of the growth Nashville is experiencing, and because of the price increases that we're seeing not only for that we as builders, experienced the lumber costs, and all the material costs which have escalated so quickly, but also just from the availability, and so there's not affordable housing being provided out there, and an ample amount,” said Danny Herron, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

Through the help of Barnes Housing Trust Fund, Habitat for Humanity has served over 140 families in the last five years. If approved, Habitat for Humanity would be given close to 2 million dollars of the grant money available.