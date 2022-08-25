Metro Council working on a proposal that would ensure access to abortions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council members are coming together to propose framework that would ensure access to abortion, promote comprehensive sex education and offer safer sex supplies in Nashville.

This proposal would set up a grant that would administer the funding as stated below:

Comprehensive Sex Education — $200,000

Safer Sex Supplies and Information Campaign with Community Partners — $150,000

Help Patients Access Abortions Outside Tennessee — $150,000

This comes as the Tennessee abortion trigger law went into effect on Thursday, banning abortions unless doctors are able to prove they did it to save the mother's life.

If convicted, doctors face three to six years in prison, and they would likely lose their license.

Currently, the council is working with the mayor's office as well as Metro Finance to make sure they can certify the availability of these funds.

“We already stood up as a Council to say that ending body autonomy for women, trans men and non-binary individuals is wrong. Now we’re taking action. As a woman of childbearing age and the mother of a teenage girl, this fight is personal. Reproductive rights and access to healthcare are basic human rights and we won't stand by quietly as our rights are stripped away,” said Council member Delishia Porterfield, the lead sponsor of the framework bill.