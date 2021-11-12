Metro creates tracker to follow new sidewalk projects in your neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s one of the biggest gripes of people who live in many neighborhoods across Nashville: no sidewalks.

Mayor John Cooper is submitting a plan that includes money for more of them throughout town.

The city has a tool you can use to see if more sidewalks are coming to your neighborhood, but those projects don't get completed overnight.

For example, Nashville is planning a sidewalk project along Winthorne Drive to help connect the neighborhood to the nearby Glengary Elementary School.

Nashville's sidewalk project tracker says for the sidewalks coming to that neighborhood, the city still has to acquire right of way, coordinate utilities and hire a contractor, meaning the project's start date is not until 2023, with completion planned the year after that.

The estimated cost for just that neighborhood: $1.1 million.