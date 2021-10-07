Metro files injunction to halt 'mobile pool party' bus operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It calls itself the "only mobile pool party," but now it's the subject of a new court order.

An injunction from the Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County states the Music City Party Tub has been operating without registration under the Tennessee Secretary of State, without a business license in Davidson County, and without a public pool permit — in violation of health code requirements.

It all started in 2019 when owner Guy Williams approached the Metro Public Health Department about starting the mobile party tub business. Health department officials eventually inspected the bus and told Williams he would need to get a public pool permit and make other design corrections.

The injunction states Williams never returned to Metro Health and was never issued proper permitting, but continued to operate the party bus regardless.

The documents state Williams argued his tub was exempt from permitting according to a state law, but officials say no such law exists.

Although the injunction was served to the business on August 13, 2021, the party tub website still shows booking availability through November.

The injunction served to the Music City Party Tub read: "You are hereby notified that Music City Party Tub is operating unlawfully and that the Metro Public Health Department will pursue all legal remedies available. Violations of these statutes are subject to civil and criminal penalties, including punishment as a Class C misdemeanor, per TCA 68-14-320. This letter serves as notice, as required in 68-14-320, that you are in non-compliance; you are further reminded that each day of operation constitutes a separate offense."

We reached out to both parties for a comment, but have not heard back.

This all comes as Metro Council is making moves to regulate party buses in downtown Nashville. A bill outlining rules for the so-called transpotainment vehicles passed the second of three readings Wednesday night.