May 6 COVID-19 update: Metro's active cases drop to 1,129, 47 new cases reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. No additional deaths were reported.

Officials from the Metro Public Health Department gave a weekly update on COVID-19 in the Davidson County community on Thursday morning.

Watch the full briefing below:

In Davidson County, 98,467 total cases have been reported, 96,432 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Right now, 1,129 cases remain active - a decrease of more than 21% since last week's briefing.

The update comes as active cases in Metro Nashville have fallen to the lowest in 2021 and the lowest since mid-October. The city is preparing to roll back business restrictions next week, but the indoor mask mandate will remain.

As of Thursday, 818 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, MPHD said 906 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 11.6

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.2

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 46,809

Female: 50,908

Unknown: 750

Cases by age:



Unknown 128 0-10 4,877 11-20 10,351 21-30 27,364 31-40 19,062 41-50 12,960 51-60 11,009 61-70 7,224 71-80 3,505 81+ 1,987 Total 98,467 Inactive/Recovered 96,432 Deaths 906 Total active cases 1,129