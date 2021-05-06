Watch
News

Actions

May 6 COVID-19 update: Metro's active cases drop to 1,129, 47 new cases reported

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE photo
coronavirus.jpeg
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 10:47:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. No additional deaths were reported.

Officials from the Metro Public Health Department gave a weekly update on COVID-19 in the Davidson County community on Thursday morning.

Watch the full briefing below:

In Davidson County, 98,467 total cases have been reported, 96,432 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Right now, 1,129 cases remain active - a decrease of more than 21% since last week's briefing.

The update comes as active cases in Metro Nashville have fallen to the lowest in 2021 and the lowest since mid-October. The city is preparing to roll back business restrictions next week, but the indoor mask mandate will remain.

As of Thursday, 818 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, MPHD said 906 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 11.6
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.2
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

Cases by sex:
Male: 46,809
Female: 50,908
Unknown: 750

Cases by age:

Unknown128
0-104,877
11-2010,351
21-3027,364
31-4019,062
41-5012,960
51-6011,009
61-707,224
71-803,505
81+1,987
Total98,467
Inactive/Recovered96,432
Deaths906
Total active cases1,129

Total number of tests conductedTotal positive/probable resultsTotal negative resultsPositive results as percentage of total
1,214,255111,0541,103,2019.15%

MORE TENNESSEE COVID-19 COVERAGE

See all our coronavirus coverage here

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast