Metro increasing walk-in vaccinations at Music City Center from 500 to 1,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials announced that they’re increasing the number of walk-in vaccinations at Music City Center from 500 to 1,000.

Dr. Gill Wright made the announcement Thursday during Metro’s weekly COVID-19 update, saying that Metro will close the Music City Center vaccination site on May 28. The health department will continue offering vaccinations at its drive-thru location at 2491 Murfreesboro Road and at mobile events throughout the county.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at Music City Center through May 7. You can get the second dose there through May 28.

Last week, the health department followed the CDC's guidance and paused giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Wright said they will resume offering it at the drive-thru location if the CDC and FDA give their approval.

Right now, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is being offered at Music City Center and the drive-thru site. If the J&J vaccine gets the go-ahead again, Wright said they will offer both at the drive-thru location, so people can have a choice as to which vaccine they receive.

This week's update comes as Metro continues its push to get 50% of residents vaccinated by May. So far, nearly 39% of residents have received their first dose of the vaccine. Wright said they expect to hit the 100,000 mark later this week.

To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Music City Center, visit asafenashville.org or call 615-862-7777. You can also make an appointment for the drive-thru clinic at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike.

