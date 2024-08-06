Metro Nashville school buses prep for the new school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Nashville, more than 500 Metro school buses take 45,000 kids to school every day. It's a colossal feat.

Transportation manager Melvin Fulghum as crews worked to get everything ready for the new school year.

Pay increases have been a big help to recruit more drivers in Nashville. In years past, some drivers had to drive triple up their routes because of low staffing. But no more!

And this is the first year all Metro Schools are on the "find my stop" tracking app which is a great tool for parents that is free to sign up.

He says the biggest challenge this summer as they work to get ready has been the heat while crews work in garages and around hot engines!

