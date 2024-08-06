Metro Nashville school buses prep for the new school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Nashville, more than 500 Metro school buses take 45,000 kids to school every day. It's a colossal feat.
We got a look behind-the-scenes with transportation manager Melvin Fulghum as crews worked to get everything ready for the new school year, you can check that out in the video player above.
Pay increases have been a big help to recruit more drivers in Nashville. In years past, some drivers had to drive triple up their routes because of low staffing. But no more!
And this is the first year all Metro Schools are on the "find my stop" tracking app which is a great tool for parents that is free to sign up.
He says the biggest challenge this summer as they work to get ready has been the heat while crews work in garages and around hot engines!
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at rebecca.schleicher@newschannel5.com
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston