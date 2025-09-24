Metro Nashville schools to install weapons detection systems in all middle schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public School Board has unanimously approved the installation of weapons detection systems in every middle school across the district, expanding security measures that are already in place at all high schools.

The school board voted to implement the same Evolv technology currently scanning high school students, which was installed following the tragic Antioch High School shooting in January. During that incident, a 16-year-old opened fire in the cafeteria, killing one student and injuring another.

"Our most vulnerable and our most innocent, we have to go through this process to protect our own children," Chair Freda Player said.

The Evolv system uses artificial intelligence to identify possible threats and differs from traditional metal detectors in its scanning approach. The technology has already proven effective at the high school level, with at least two students arrested for bringing guns to school since installation.

An 18-year-old Antioch High student was charged after the system detected a stolen loaded handgun in his backpack. A 17-year-old Maplewood High senior was also arrested when the Evolv system found a loaded semiautomatic pistol in his bag.

However, some expressed mixed feelings about extending the technology to younger students. Student board member Hannah Nguyen questioned the decision.

"I don't know how great an idea it is to put in our middle schools," Nguyen said.

Board Member Erin Block acknowledged the unfortunate necessity of the measure.

"It is the right thing to end up doing because of where we are, really, societally. And that's unfortunate," Block said.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, the director of schools, has personal experience with school violence, remembering Nashville's first school shooting at JT Moore Middle in 1994.

"So I remember it very vividly as a middle school student and not a high school student," Battle said.

The district will use a $1.3 million state safety grant to install the systems after fall break. The pilot program would cost $1 million annually to maintain if deemed successful. Those funds would have to be allocated in the district's FY26-27 operating budget.

Board member Rachel Anne Elrod expressed the difficult balance between safety and normalcy.

"As a parent and also as a school board member, I would like to not have to do this, but I feel like it's necessary," Elrod said.

Board members emphasized that the technology serves a larger purpose beyond security screening.

"We have to respond in whatever is going to keep our students safe in the best possible way," Abigail Tylor said.

They say the implementation represents the district's commitment to creating safe learning environments where education can take place without fear.

