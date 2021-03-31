Metro now scheduling vaccination appointments for ages 16+ at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for anyone 16 and older at Music City Center.
The Metro Public Health Department made the announcement Wednesday, saying health officials had originally expected to expand to 16 and over on April 5. However, after receiving additional doses of vaccine this week from the Tennessee Department of Health, the decision was made to start earlier.
Anyone under age 18 will be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.
To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.nashville.gov or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Health Department also offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615-326-9986.
The Health Department will offer appointment options each day, seven days a week for the next two weeks at the Music City Center. Health officials said additional slots are opened each Friday for the upcoming two weeks. Parking for those coming to the Music City Center vaccine clinic (P2 parking garage) is free.
Read more: What to expect if you're getting a COVID vaccine at Music City Center
MORE TENNESSEE COVID-19 COVERAGE
- March 31 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 106 new cases, 2 additional deaths
- Tennesse moves into phase 2 of vaccine rollout, plans to offer doses to all adults by April 5
- With 20% of residents now vaccinated, Nashville expected to soon ease COVID restrictions
- Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases 'as supply allows'
- Walmart pharmacies in Tennessee now offering COVID-19 vaccines
- What to expect if you're getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Music City Center
- Nashville's mask mandate now in effect; here's what you need to know
- Donate to the COVID-19 Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
See all our coronavirus coverage here
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.