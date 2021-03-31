Menu

Metro now scheduling vaccination appointments for ages 16+ at Music City Center

WTVF
Music City Center
Posted at 9:50 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 11:00:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for anyone 16 and older at Music City Center.

The Metro Public Health Department made the announcement Wednesday, saying health officials had originally expected to expand to 16 and over on April 5. However, after receiving additional doses of vaccine this week from the Tennessee Department of Health, the decision was made to start earlier.

Anyone under age 18 will be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.

To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.nashville.gov or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Health Department also offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615-326-9986.

The Health Department will offer appointment options each day, seven days a week for the next two weeks at the Music City Center. Health officials said additional slots are opened each Friday for the upcoming two weeks. Parking for those coming to the Music City Center vaccine clinic (P2 parking garage) is free.

Read more: What to expect if you're getting a COVID vaccine at Music City Center

