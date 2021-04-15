Metro Parks and Rec Board asks for public input on Hadley Park name change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Parks and Rec officials need your opinions on changing the name of Hadley Park to Kwame Leo Lillard Park.

The proposed name change would honor Kwame Leo Lillard, a local civil rights activist who died in December.

The Parks Board will be taking public comments for 30 days Monday, April 19, 2021 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2021.

Board officials say they want the public input before making their final decision to change the name of the park.

If you want to contribute your opinion, you can do so by sending comments via mail, email, phone or in-person during the May 4, 2021 Parks Board meeting and at a community meeting that is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 5, at Hadley Park Community Center.

BACKGROUND ON THE PARK AND ITS NAME:

The historic Hadley Park in North Nashville was established in 1912 and, for decades, was the only public park in the city opened to African Americans. The park area contained the Hadley family's home, whose plantation also became the site of Tennessee State University. Major E. C. Lewis named it Hadley Park but did not identify the Hadley he intended to honor.

At the time, one of the city’s newspapers assumed Lewis meant the Hadley family, John L. Hadley specifically, a white slave-owning family who had lived on the site. However, it’s also entirely possible that Lewis had intended to honor Dr. W. A. Hadley, an African American physician with whom Lewis had worked during the 1897 Centennial Exposition. Members of Dr. Hadley’s family attended the 2006 grand opening of the community center. However, in recent years the department has been unable to reach them.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR COMMENTS:

MAIL:

Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation

Post Office Box 196340

Nashville TN 37219-6340 ATTN: Hadley Park Name Change

Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change. Include your name and address.

EMAIL:

metroparks@nashville.gov

SUBJECT LINE: Hadley Park Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change. Include your name and address.

PHONE:

Call 629-255-1200, extension 51200

Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change. Include your name and address.

BOARD MEETING:

Parks Board meets at 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 4 in the Parks Board Room located at 2565 Park Plaza, Nashville TN. Participants will have a maximum of three minutes to state their opinion. Mask are required. COVID19 protocols will be in place.

COMMUNITY MEETING:

An in-person community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, Hadley Park Community Center located at 1037 28th Avenue North, Nashville, TN. Participants will have a maximum of three minutes to state their opinion. They will also be required to wear a mask. COVID19 protocols will be in place.