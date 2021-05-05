Metro Parks asks for community input on potential Hadley Park name change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Parks is asking for the community's input on possibly renaming Hadley Park.

Last month, the Metropolitan Minority Caucus met with the parks department to propose changing the name of the park, which sits on 28th Avenue in North Nashville.

The two groups met again on Tuesday when Sharon Hurt, president of the Metropolitan Minority Caucus, proposed remaining the park "Hadley Lillard Park" in honor of civil rights activist Kwame Leo Lillard, who died at the age of 81 last December.

The Parks Board has opened a 30-day period to get input from the community on the potential name change. The public can share their opinion through email, standard mail and by phone until June 8. There will also be an in-person opportunity on May 5 at 6 p.m. at Hadley Park Community Center. Participants on Wednesday will have three minutes each to state their opinion. Masks will be required.

After June 8, the board will take a formal vote to decide if it will submit a petition to the Tennessee Historical Commission - this group will make the final decision on the park's name.

How to submit public comment

Mail:

Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation, Post Office Box, Nashville, Tennessee 37203

ATTN: Hadley Park Name Change

Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change. Include your name and address

Email:

metroparks@nashville.gov

Subject line: Hadley Park

Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change. Include your name and address