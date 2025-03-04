Metro Parks Board will allow Cheekwood visitors to park on Metro Parks property only through 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For as long as most of us remember, visitors to Cheekwood Estate and Gardens have parked outside the main gate on land owned by Metro Parks.

Beginning in 1981, Metro Parks entered a five-year joint agreement with Cheekwood, designating an area of overflow parking for Cheekwood. The agreement was renewed in various forms over the next four decades.

But after nearly 45 years, the Metro Parks Board has approved this accommodation or memorandum of understanding likely for the last time.

"We are profoundly grateful to Metro Parks for the use of this land through reoccurring MOUs over the years," said Jane MacLeod, the president and CEO of Cheekwood.

This all comes as the debate over addressing traffic in the Belle Meade Highlands neighborhood has heated up.

A proposal presented in December suggested a new access point to Cheekwood: a road from Highway 100 through Percy Warner Park to the main gate. The idea was that this could reduce traffic volume in the residential neighborhood.

According to a study on a busy Saturday, close to 3,000 cars travel neighborhood streets in Belle Meade, with many heading to Cheekwood. That's more than twice the recommended volume.

However, the location of the proposed new road isn't sitting well with some park users, specifically mountain bikers, who use trails at Percy Warner.

The debate took center stage at the March Parks Board meeting on Tuesday.

Park users are urging that other options be considered.

"...That would be accessed from another point that doesn't interrupt the trails, or shuttles, or limiting parking spots, things of that nature to mitigate the problem," suggested Tim Ortner.

Right now, the Parks Board only has the authority to decide whether or not Cheekwood can use the park's lots going forward. The Board decided to extend the agreement through 2027 when Cheekwood thinks it can have parking on-site built.

Cheekwood is launching a $25 million fundraising campaign for this parking facility very soon.

"We understand that this partnership needs to end. Cheekwood needs to move parking onto Cheekwood's property, and we are fully committed to doing so specifically as it's outlined in the MOU," MacLeod said.

If Cheekwood doesn't meet its parking project benchmarks, Metro Parks can terminate the agreement.

As for the new access road, NDOT is expected to submit recommendations to the Parks Board, Mayor's Office and Metro Council this summer.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.