NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that took place in 2018.

According to police, Teodoro Ortiz shot and killed 27-year-old Jose Luis Vergara in a parking lot near Los Paisanos Barra night club in September 2018.

Investigators said Vergara was fatally shot during an altercation over a fender-bender.

Ortiz has been charged with criminal homicide.