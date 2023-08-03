Watch Now
Metro Police asking for public's help to identify car in hit-and-run of pregnant woman

WTVF
Posted at 5:12 AM, Aug 03, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have captured pictures of the vehicle involved in a tragic hit-and-run that killed a pregnant woman who was crossing Dickerson Pike.

Police are trying to get justice for Uoli Primero. She was 37 years old, and 6 months pregnant when she was struck by the driver on Sunday.

The pictures police shared of the vehicle are blurry, but you can see it is a dark-colored, black or dark blue compact S-U-V. Primero was hit around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of Westchester Drive. Both she and her unborn baby died.

People in the area said they are tired of car crashes and pedestrians being hit almost regularly along Dickerson Pike.

Walk Bike Nashville has been working to make the area safer for pedestrians and say more marked crosswalks need to be in place.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the SUV in the pictures is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.

