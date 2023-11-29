Metro Police expands reporting system to include specific non-violent crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police is expanding its Citizen Online Reporting system, or CORe, to include specific non-violent crimes.

The system, which was developed by Lexis-Nexis, was first launched last spring and allowed people to complete reports for non-injury crashes that were not blocking the roadway or involved in a crime.

Now, people can self-report:



Shoplifting

Fuel drive off

Dine and dash

Harassing, but non-threatening, phone calls.

Lost property

Package theft

And other suspicious activity that is not in progress at the time of the report

Some of these types of reports are things that ramp up especially during the holiday season.

When calls go to the Department of Emergency Communications, it will be decided whether the incident qualifies for the program.

Then the dispatcher will transfer the caller to an 800 line that will send a link to the caller's cell phone to complete the report.

You can still request an officer be dispatched to a scene if you do not want to file a report through CORe.

Metro Police wants to remind everyone that false reporting — whether through CORe or not — is a violation of Tennessee law.