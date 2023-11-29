Metro Police expands reporting system to include specific non-violent crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police is expanding its Citizen Online Reporting system, or CORe, to include specific non-violent crimes.
The system, which was developed by Lexis-Nexis, was first launched last spring and allowed people to complete reports for non-injury crashes that were not blocking the roadway or involved in a crime.
Now, people can self-report:
- Shoplifting
- Fuel drive off
- Dine and dash
- Harassing, but non-threatening, phone calls.
- Lost property
- Package theft
And other suspicious activity that is not in progress at the time of the report
Some of these types of reports are things that ramp up especially during the holiday season.
When calls go to the Department of Emergency Communications, it will be decided whether the incident qualifies for the program.
Then the dispatcher will transfer the caller to an 800 line that will send a link to the caller's cell phone to complete the report.
You can still request an officer be dispatched to a scene if you do not want to file a report through CORe.
Metro Police wants to remind everyone that false reporting — whether through CORe or not — is a violation of Tennessee law.
Carrie recommends...
Kelsey Gibbs' School Patrol on this Stewarts Creek class was a breath of fresh air! It was so refreshing to see some teens totally engaged and loving their schoolwork, not to mention their amazing teacher pouring so much into them! Good luck to all on their future endeavors!
-Carrie Sharp