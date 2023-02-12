Metro police find suspect for the December murder of Starlena Sullivan.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have finally found the man they have been looking for since December after they believe he killed a woman whose body was discovered in a creek in North Nashville.

A murder warrant was issued for 49-year-old Andra Christman, and he is currently in custody in Illinois.

Police say Christman was the boyfriend of 31-year-old Starlena Sullivan whose body was found in Drake Branch Creek near Fairview Drive.

Detectives wanted to question Christman following her death, but they were not able to find him. He was also wanted on a probation violation related to a felony gun conviction.

Police in Joliet, Illinois told Metro police that they believe he was there.

Joliet SWAT officers arrested him on a probation violation and then MNPD detectives traveled up there to interview him.

Christman refused to speak, but information from a citizen in Illinois was enough for detectives to issue the warrant.

He is being held without bond there as MNPD works on returning him to Nashville.

Starlena Sullivan was a mother of three and her family has been asking for justice for her daughter since her death.

She had a purple domestic violence bracelet on her wrist when her body was found.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, there are many local resources here for you. You can get connected to them by calling the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).