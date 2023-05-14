Metro Police host inaugural city-wide basketball tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of children from across Nashville participated in the first ever city-wide basketball tournament hosted by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The tournament featured teams representing each police precinct. Metro Police officers served as the coaches for each team.

The games were played at the East Park Community Center.

Happening now: A youth basketball tournament at East Park Community Ctr until 6 p.m. featuring teams representing 7 of our precincts. Community Outreach Officers recruited the young players from neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/abug6e9Kdl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 13, 2023

Organizers said despite this being the first time hosting the competitions hundreds of people attended.

MNPD said events like this help foster trust in the community.

"So often when people and especially children see police officers it's one their worst day of their lives. And we want to change that. We want to be able to say okay we're not bad, we're here to protect you. And the best way to do that is to talk to them on a regular basis and on a different level," Lt. Jessica Ware, said.

This year's winning team was the West Precinct. Organizers said the plan is to make this an annual event.