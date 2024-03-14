Metro Police looking for man accused of stealing from tourists on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police need helping finding a man they said is targeting tourists on Lower Broadway.

This is not the first time NewsChannel 5 has reported on something like this.

The man Central Precinct detectives are looking for now is 32 year old Joshua Ray Cloyd. He is wanted for nine outstanding warrants allegedly victimizes intoxicated people on Lower Broadway stealing their phones, wallets, and credit cards.

Metro Police

Police said last November a victim had his iPhone 14 stolen and on the same day his Cash App transferred money to account registered to Cloyd. The money was used to buy a hotel room in Madison.

Another victim reported his iPhone and credit cards were taken from his back pockets in January. He tracked his stolen phone to a different hotel in Madison and his credit cards were used at ATMs and gas stations in the same area.

Cloyd is also facing fraud charges on top of theft.

Anyone with information on where he is, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police said this is a reminder that everyone needs to stay aware of their surroundings, avoid putting items in your back pocket, and keep your belongings close because this will likely not be the last we hear of situations like this, unfortunately.