Metro Police looking for suspect in South Nashville fatal shooting Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are looking for the gunman in a fatal shooting Saturday morning in South Nashville.

41 year-old Marcus Martin was shot in his car on his way home from his girlfriend's house before sunrise.

Metro Police said he was shot on Tanglewood Court off of Harding Place at the Whispering Oaks Apartments.

He was driving his Nissan Altima sedan when shots were fired at him. The car hit a tree and came to a stop in a parking lot. A resident called to report the crashed car just before 8 a.m.

If you know any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 cash reward.

