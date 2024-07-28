Watch Now
News

Actions

Metro Police looking for suspect in South Nashville fatal shooting Saturday morning

Police lights - metro
WTVF
Police lights - metro
Posted at
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are looking for the gunman in a fatal shooting Saturday morning in South Nashville.

41 year-old Marcus Martin was shot in his car on his way home from his girlfriend's house before sunrise.

Metro Police said he was shot on Tanglewood Court off of Harding Place at the Whispering Oaks Apartments.

He was driving his Nissan Altima sedan when shots were fired at him. The car hit a tree and came to a stop in a parking lot. A resident called to report the crashed car just before 8 a.m.

If you know any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 cash reward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community