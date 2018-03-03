Metro Police Return Clemmons' Cell Phone After Lawsuit Is Filed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three months after the District Attorney announced the investigation into the death of Jocques Clemmons was closed, Metro Nashville Police returned Clemmons' phone to his family.
It was a police shooting that brought out protestors, and ultimately ended without charges being filed against the officer. But it's been more than a year since that shooting, where Metro police shot and killed Jocques Clemmons after a traffic stop.
Clemmons' family attorney says police had been holding onto the phone because of search warrants that he called "wildly overbroad" and "comically unconstitutional," in part, because they were filed after Clemmons was already dead.
Jocques' family filed a lawsuit demanding Metro Police return the phone back to them. They agreed, and the suit was dropped.
Jocques' mother, Sheila Clemmons-Lee, is still advocating for a citizen review board to look over Metro Police.