Metro Police say more than 60 unwanted guns have been collected in program with faith-based organizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A program to collect unwanted guns in Nashville is going on its second year.

Metro Police said 64 guns have been collected with the help of faith-based organizations, and the department wants to remind people of the program so they can get more guns off the streets.

People can anonymously drop off unwanted guns at 20 designated locations — Plaza Mariachi and 19 churches.

The gun will be put in a lockbox for officers to collect. Metro Police said no questions will be asked.

During this time of year while kids are home from school, police suggest check your child's backpacks and bedrooms, and if you find a gun, turn it in.

This year alone, 75 percent of guns have been stolen from cars, and police said teens are behind a lot of those thefts.

These locations also provide help if someone wants it, and you do not have to be a member of any of the churches.

The pastors involved, like Pastor Samuel Orr with the Rock United Ministries, said they just want to make streets safer in their communities.

"We want to make sure if you're tired of living that life, or afraid of whatever you're doing you can have that same place of coming to us, talking to us. I'm willing to say that a couple of times I've even went to the restroom, come back, and the gun was in my seat and they were gone," said Orr.

Another example a pastor gave where this program was useful was when a family member passed, leaving behind unwanted guns in the house. Through this program those guns had a safe place to go without ending up on the streets.