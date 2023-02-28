Metro Police say new license plate reader helped catch a suspected car thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say its license plate readers operating under a special six-month pilot program have captured a suspected car thief.

Police say the 16 year old is one of the first people arrested as a result of Metro's license plate reader pilot program.

Police say the hit came from a camera mounted on a trailer on Moormans Arm Road.

Other plate readers permanently attached to light poles are at the intersection with White's Creek Pike just down the road.

Police say the readers hit on a car with stolen plates on Friday, and they say the plates were stolen earlier this month at Titan Auto Sales on Gallatin Pike, along with a car that matched what the 16 year old was driving.

Inside the teens home, police found no fewer than 17 keys and key fobs, six stolen credit cards and several license plates.