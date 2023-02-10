Metro Police searching for 'serial home burglar' accused in months-long crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are searching for what they're calling a serial home burglar who has targeted places across the city between September and January.

Ronald McKnight, 41, is accused in the crime spree and is facing nine aggravated burglary warrants for crimes reported in different spots around town.

On January 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue

On October 28 at a Lealand Lane duplex (two counts of aggravated burglary)

On September 29 on Berkley Drive

On September 27 at three condos in the 8200 block of Sawyer Brown Road (three counts of aggravated burglary)

On September 22 at two apartments, 7600 Cabot Drive, (two counts of aggravated burglary)

Police said he has taken things like TVs, electronics, instruments, and money. There is also a parole violation issued.

NewsChannel 5 previously reported that he allegedly tried to sell thousands of dollars worth of stolen guitars and equipment.

If you know where he is or you have seen him recently, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.