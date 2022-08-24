Metro police team up with MNPS to encourage students to pursue career in law enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit and hire police officers. The Metro Nashville Police Department hopes reaching students could help with the crisis moving forward.

The police department is joining Mayor John Cooper, The Tennessee Board of Regents, Metro Nashville Public Schools, and Nashville State Community College to start a partnership to increase student interest in law enforcement careers through new career exploration opportunities and educational pathways.

MNPS students will be able to explore civilian and officer careers at the police department.

The new Law Enforcement Collaborative is expected to help students achieve their career goals, highlight positive engagement opportunities for youth, and help MNPD meet its needs for more trained professionals.

For example, high school students will be allowed to take dual enrollment courses enabling them to earn college credit in such programs as criminal justice, information technology, legal process, and more.

This will set them up to continue their education and earn an associate degree at Nashville State Community College.

The new Law Enforcement Collaborative will also allow MNPS students to enroll in programs offered by the police department like the Cadet program or DARE.

Police Chief John Drake said the department welcomes all who want to pursue a career in law enforcement. He thinks it's important to explain to students throughout their education how it could be rewarding to pursue a career in public service in their hometown.

The initiative is launching in Nashville and the Tennessee Board of Regents will use it as a model for similar partnerships among the public community and technical colleges and local law enforcement agencies across the state.

In addition, the technical colleges are also expanding local correctional officer training programs, including apprenticeships and certifications.