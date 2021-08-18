Metro police to address uptick in crime on Demonbreun Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police plan to address an uptick in crime on a busy Midtown street.

Demonbreun Street near Music Row has seen an increased number of shootings this past year.

Business owners in the area say they're concerned, frustrated and want something to be done to deter the problem. This area of Midtown is packed on weekends, especially during the late-night hours in which these shootings have occurred.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake will be addressing the issue at 10:30 a.m. NewsChannel 5 will stream that update.

Business owners say there has been an increased Metro police presence here recently, but it's not enough to stop crime from occurring.

Businesses line one side of the street, and apartments are on the other side. People who live there say they're tired of hearing gunshots from their apartments or seeing it happen from their balconies.

One business owner tells me what he calls a "bad crowd" has been attracted to this area in the past year, and they want something to be done before more people get hurt or lose their lives.

AN UPTICK IN CRIME

Police are still searching for the gunman in Sunday’s shooting that left a man seriously injured. They have not released any details about the suspect, who fled after firing off gunshots, but have been working to see if any nearby surveillance video could help in that investigation.

Back in April, 26-year-old Christopher Hill was shot and killed on the street. Since then, police have been searching for four people who they say left from Vibes, one of the businesses in the area.