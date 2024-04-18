Watch Now
Metro Police want you to make sure your parking ticket isn't a scam

If you returned to your car and found a parking ticket recently, make sure the ticket is real before paying the fine.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 06:58:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police is warning people, if you returned to your car and found a parking ticket recently, make sure the ticket is real before paying the fine.

The real parking ticket is labeled, "Parking Violation Notice" and says "State of Tennessee - Davidson County Metropolitan General Sessions Court."

The fake one has a QR code at the bottom and says "Metro Nashville Parking - Parking Violation."

Metro Police said the fake ticket has been placed on cars saying it is illegally parked and a fine must be paid.

The website it indicates, metronashvilleparking.com, is a scam. Police said do not pay your ticket there, or to a Square account.

MNPD and NDOT parking tickets look the same and can be paid online at this website, circuitclerknashville.gov.

Metro police said anyone who has fallen victim to this scam or sees a ticket like it on their car should report it to the Fraud Unit detective by calling 615-862-8600.


