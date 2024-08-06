Metro Police working to identify two men in connection to a May fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police need your help finding two men in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in May just south of downtown Nashville.

Police said they are wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Darrius Bergeron.

Metro Police shared pictures of the two men from security camera footage.

The shooting happened on May 17 at the intersection of Hart and Lewis Streets.

Police said witnesses reported seeing Bergeron approach the passenger side of a white SUV just before shots were fired. Two SUVs then fled towards Trimble Street. Bergeron died at the scene.

Police said they are still investigating the motive.

Anyone who recognizes the men we just showed is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

