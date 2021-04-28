Metro School Board passes resolution supporting LGBTQ students, staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville School Board passed a resolution supporting all students and teachers regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

Board members voted to pass the resolution during Tuesday night's school board meeting. It ensures equal access to resources and programs for students and staff regarding their gender identity or sexual orientation.

It was passed as state legislators recently passed multiple bills that opponents say target the LGBTQ community.

One requires transgender students to play sports according to their sex at birth. Another allows parents to opt their child out of LGBTQ curriculum.

In response, more than 80 businesses released a statement, saying opposing the recent legislation passed, which they say unfairly targets the LGBTQ community.

