Metro Social Services activates food crisis plan as SNAP disruption fuels demand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Service has launched a “Food Crisis Rapid Response Plan” to address a sharp rise in food insecurity across Davidson County, as residents grapple with the fallout from a recent economic downturn and the disruption of SNAP benefits.

“This is a crisis that is visiting homes across Davidson County, regardless of income level, education level, and zip code,” said Renée Pratt, executive director of Metro Social Services. “Families are starving, and we are doing everything within our power to alleviate that strain.”

According to Pratt, the department anticipated growing need nearly a year ago and developed a plan to respond quickly. October brought an unprecedented number of people seeking food assistance — including Metro employees themselves — prompting the full activation of the rapid response plan.

The Food Crisis Rapid Response Plan

Metro Social Services



The initiative includes:



Metro Meals: Weekly food box giveaways for Metro employees affected by the downturn or SNAP disruption. The first event begins Nov. 7 from 1–4 p.m.

Community Food Pop-Ups: A series of food distributions in food deserts. The next one scheduled is Nov. 8 at Greater St. John M.B. Church.

Quick Meals: Supplemental meals for clients who arrive hungry at MSS offices.

Food Access Cards: Limited food assistance cards for families in case management.

Welfare Checks: Increased calls and home visits to elderly and disabled clients to ensure access to food and medicine.

Pet Parent Program: Food boxes for pet owners.

Growing Need Across the County

In the past two weeks alone, MSS received more than 90 new calls for food assistance — many from first-time callers. The agency has also seen dozens of requests for senior meal deliveries and in-office meals.

General Food Resources

These are some of the agencies to which MSS refers clients:



Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee

50 Forward

Ladies of Charity

Catholic Charities

St. Luke’s House and smaller churches that provide food boxes and operate pantries

Nashville.gov/Food (Nashville resources)

Residents seeking help can visit 3055 Lebanon Pike in Donelson during office hours, call 615-862-6432, or schedule an appointment at Nashville.gov/Social-Services.

