Metro Social Services work to contact homeless community ahead of more predicted rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Office of Emergency Management has released an outreach plan for the homeless community ahead of predicted storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Metro Social Services is working to contact people experiencing homelessness in Nashville. The department will provide motel vouchers for the remainder of the week to those who have been staying at City Road Chapel since Sunday.

The Homeless Impact Division is working with outreach groups to canvass homeless encampments near rivers and streams to ask anyone living there to move to higher ground for the next few days. The division is also alerting providers to help people with cell phones in signing up for the Metro Emergency Alert and Notification System.

On Sunday after more than 7 inches of rain fell in Nashville, a man and woman were found dead at a homeless campsite that had been flooded by Seven Mile Creek.

About 1 to 2 inches of additional rain is possible in Middle Tennessee overnight, which could lead to flash flooding in some spots since the ground in saturated and rivers and streams are still high.

Most of Middle Tennessee, including Davidson County, is under a Flash Flood Watch due to the anticipated rain.

