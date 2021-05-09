Metro to lift COVID-19 capacity restrictions on May 14th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In less than a week, capacity restrictions will be lifted.

With crowds are picking up downtown, Mayor John Cooper says on May 14th metro will be lifting the remaining COVID capacity restrictions.

Currently 42-percent of Nashvillians have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

May 14th marks 6 weeks since the vaccine became available to all adults in Nashville.

It's a big win for businesses like bars, restaurants and salons that have been shut down or operating with limitations.

Spokesperson Brian Todd with the Metro Health Department says lifting the county restrictions may mean sports teams implementing their own rules though.

"More than likely like with the NHL playoffs coming up, probably wont be a surprise and expect the NHL to make a decision on what those rules are and I think many of the sports teams will do the same," said Brian Todd, spokesperson with the Metro Health Department.

The Grand Ole Opry will return to full capacity Friday for the first time in more than a year.

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club is set to open First Horizon Park near 100 percent capacity starting on Friday as well.

Nissan Stadium will be near full capacity for Nashville SC's match on May 23rd.

One rule that will stay in place though is the indoor mask mandate.

Mayor John Cooper calls the capacity updates a "transitional moment for Nashville" as the city focuses on vaccinations and economic recovery.

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can visit covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org to schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider.

