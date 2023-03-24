Metro to release two possible redistricting maps Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're about to get our first look at how Nashville may be carved up to reflect a smaller Metro Council, after state Republicans passed a law slashing the number of Council members in half.

The Metro Planning Department says it's going to release maps showing two different options Friday afternoon.

While the new state law requires Metro Council to cut its numbers down to 20, it doesn't specify how many of those members can be at-large — elected not in a specific district, but elected from all voters in Davidson County.

Currently, there are five at-large seats.

Metro's Planning Department says of the two maps it will release, one with have three at-large seats, and another with have five.

NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan says a larger number of at-large seats offers Black candidates a better chance to retain seats on the council, because votes from all over town can count, rather than focusing on smaller districts where there isn't a consolidated large African American population in those neighborhoods.

All this is happening amid concerns that the council reduction will result in less minority representation in Nashville.

This week Metro Council voted to hear from the public on how many districts they want.

That meeting is set for April 4, the same day the council is slated to make a final decision.