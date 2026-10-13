Metro Water Services warns 18,000 Nashville properties of flood risk — here's what you should know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Water Services is warning thousands of Nashville homeowners about their flood risk — and there is something important most people do not know: standard homeowners' insurance does not cover flood damage.

Metro Water Services (MWS) mailed annual flood risk notices to 18,000 properties located in designated floodplains and floodways within Davidson County. The notices are intended to advise residents of their flood risk and provide guidance on managing those risks.

But MWS says every Davidson County resident should check their individual vulnerability — even if they did not receive a letter.

"All Davidson County residents are encouraged to understand their individual vulnerability, even if not in a designated floodplain or floodway, and proactively manage their flood risks," MWS said.

How to check your flood risk

Mapped Davidson County floodplains and floodways can be viewed on the Metro Nashville Parcel Viewer at maps.nashville.gov. The full flood risk information mailed to affected properties is also available on the MWS website in both English and Spanish at nashville.gov.

MWS notes that while mapped floodplains offer valuable insights, all streams within Metro Nashville are subject to flooding — and backwater flooding can be significant. Properties near streams could be at risk even if they are not in a designated floodplain.

Flood insurance discount available to Davidson County residents

Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County has participated in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) since 1982, making residents and businesses eligible for flood insurance through FEMA.

Because Davidson County participates in the NFIP Community Rating System (CRS), eligible property owners receive a 10% discount on their flood insurance premiums.

Flood insurance is available for homeowners, renters, condominium owners, and commercial property owners. FEMA provides comprehensive information and resources about the NFIP at floodsmart.gov.

Standard homeowners' insurance does not cover flood damage

MWS is reminding residents that a flood insurance policy offers critical financial protection against flood damage — a cost that is not covered by standard homeowners' insurance policies.

Residents can check their property's flood risk and find links to the Metro Nashville Parcel Viewer, MWS flood risk information in English and Spanish, and FEMA's flood insurance resources at floodsmart.gov on our website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.