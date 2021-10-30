Michael Myers give out free hugs in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One scary movie icon has been haunting the Gallatin city square this week.

The man behind Michael Myers says he started making these appearances last Sunday out of boredom, but to his surprise, "Michael Hugs" went viral.

He's been coming down to the square to give out free hugs every day ever since.

"I'm out here trying to spread love, I mean the world now is so full of hate," said Michael Hugs.

He will be making an appearance on Halloween afternoon. You can click on this link to see what time.

This is the first time he has done this and said he's considering coming back for Christmas and giving out gifts.