Mid-state to see pop-up storms, possible flash flooding this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While last weekend was a beautiful treat for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, this weekend will be more typical for July.

Highs all weekend will reach around 90, and humidity will be high as well. Pop-up storms are expected throughout the weekend.

While not everyone will see a shower or storm, folks that do see one will experience heavy downpours that could lead to isolated reports of flash flooding.

Threats for damaging wind, hail, and even isolated tornadoes are also possible.

WTVF Severe weather threats

Stay with the Storm 5 Weather Team this weekend to stay ahead of any storms, and remember to download the FREE Storm Shield app to get alerts sent directly to your mobile device if you are in the path of a warning.