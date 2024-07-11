Middle school students get early hands-on experience in nursing summer camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, Nurses Middle College Nashville has partnered with local universities to provide a free summer camp for 34 rising 7th and 8th graders to get first-hand experience in the nursing and healthcare field.

The students spent their first two days of the camp at Belmont University, before visiting the Tennessee State University School of Nursing Thursday.

The goal of the camp is to continue to diversify the healthcare field in the future while showing young people the opportunities they have in the fields.

Learn more about the work Nurses MC Nashville is doing to help raise the next generation of nurses here.