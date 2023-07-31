Middle Tennessee celebrates Peruvian Independence Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee's Peruvian community threw a party on Sunday to celebrate their country's Independence Day.

Hundreds of people gathered in Murfreesboro for the free family event. There was music, dancing, and food.

Organizers say they've been hosting the annual festival for the last 8 years, with the goal of sharing their culture with others.

They say as Middle Tennessee keeps growing, so does the event.

"Every year we see new faces. I feel really good to know more Peruvians move to Tennessee and our community grows in that scale, a big scale," president of the Peruvian Association, Hugo Novoa, said.

Organizers said they estimate close to 600 people stopped by to celebrate. They hope people mark the annual event on their calendar. It will be held again next year in July.