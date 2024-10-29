Middle Tennessee civil rights organization joins the Madison Station Boulevard project

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — When an announcement about a so-called mixed-use development is made, there is usually a lot of anticipation about what will be built.

Take the Madison Station Boulevard project, for example. Initial plans and construction excited people a few years ago. While we have seen this part of the town's transformation since 2020, including the addition of a tree-lined corridor complete with sidewalks and a roundabout, there's not been a lot done since the infrastructure work.

In 2025, the project is expected to move ahead. When the affordable housing phase of the project starts, the Urban League of Middle Tennessee will be involved. Some 240 affordable housing will be built. The goal is to move in residents committed to the area.

"Those who have lived in Madison for a number of years, but cannot continue to stay there for whatever reason. Or those who used to live in Madison and want to come back," explained Aron Thompson, Vice President of Housing & Economic Development at ULMT. "How can we affect their ability to stay where they live or move them back to where they used to know."

Eventually, there will be office space, a park, childcare, and a transit hub here too. Things Madison really needs. Urban League will see the project through to the finish line.

"Sometimes you feel like I've got to go way over here to get essential needs. In this case, you don't... You can hop on public transportation... you can park and ride... you can say hey, I want to go to the library. The library is within walking distance from this project," Thompson said.

Urban League became an investor in this $631 million project because of the other partners involved.

"Having strategic partners makes a lot of sense. Credit to Nancy VanReece who had a vision for that area when she was councilperson, credit to LDG Development for having the foresight to say, hey look, here's something we can do that has a good impact on the community, and then credit to the team over here at Urban League for raising a hand to say we want to be a partner," Thompson said.

Construction of the first phase of housing is expected to include 242 affordable housing units, including 191 family units and 51 units for people 62 and older.