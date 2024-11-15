Middle Tennessee family one step closer to justice, after criminal homicide suspects arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly three months after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Xavier Johnson, Metro Police have arrested two people accused of orchestrating his murder.

Xavier's sister, Tiandria Redd, expressed a mix of gratitude and grief.

“I’m grateful that the people responsible are in custody,” she said. “But it doesn’t take the pain away of him being gone.”

Court documents outline the events of August when Johnson was lured to an Airbnb on Maplecrest Drive. Police said Markaisha Keal, 20, led him to the back of the property while Jeremiah Henderson, 18, hid nearby. Henderson allegedly emerged, firing multiple shots at Johnson. As he cried out in pain, Henderson fired additional shots, killing him, according to police.

Security cameras on the property captured much of the incident, including footage of Keal and Henderson searching Johnson’s pockets and fleeing the scene together, police say.

Both suspects were arrested in Clarksville last week after Keal filed a domestic violence report against Henderson. Metro Police had issued criminal homicide warrants for their arrests on Oct. 31.

Keal is currently being held without bond in Nashville. Henderson remains in Montgomery County under a fugitive hold.

Fighting back tears, Johnson’s family described him as a person with a big heart and a bright smile.

“What’s even more heartbreaking,” said his grandmother, Falesia Butler, “is Xavier had the kind of heart where he would help you. He would do so for you.”

Xavier’s grandfather, Garry Butler, spoke of the memories he cherishes.

“We talk all the time in my dreams,” he said. “The enemy can’t take that away.”

His mother, Okimo Brockelman, thanked those who came forward with information.

“I want to say thank you to those people,” she said.

Xavier, known for his talents as both a preacher and a dancer, is deeply missed by his family.

“We are blessed as a family,” said nephew Isaiah Davidson. “Most families don’t get to see or get to have the justice.”

As the case progresses, Johnson’s family says they will continue to honor his memory and seek justice.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com