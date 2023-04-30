Middle Tennessee mother of two killed by drunk driver.

45-year-old Melinda Alexander Gurleytragically lost her life earlier this week in a fatal car accident.

On her way to meet her husband for lunch, Melinda was struck by a drunk driver who ran a stop light at the intersection of Broadway and Longview Drive in Portland.

The incident has changed the lives of the Gurley family forever.

Melinda’s husband, James “Jimmy” Gurley, described his wife as a fighter and his “Mighty Mouse.”

The couple had been married for 15 years, and their memories together were endless, like when they got spontaneous tattoos of each other's names and raised two daughters together.

Melinda’s daughter, Adeline “Addie” Gurley, described her mother as a social butterfly who called her "Adeline my queen" and her younger sister, Ariana, "her little soulmate."

Melinda was pronounced brain dead shortly after the accident, and her family made the difficult decision to donate her organs.

"She fought long enough so she could help the lives of others, which makes me proud," Jimmy said.

The family is devastated by their loss, but they find peace in the memories they shared with Melinda.

The Gurley family is determined to fight for justice and hold the alleged drunk driver accountable for his actions.

The driver police say is responsible for the accident, 26-year-old William Swafford. He's been charged with two counts of assaulting an officer, a second DUI offense, and more.

He is currently being held at the Sumner County Jail on no bond.

The Gurley family has launched a GoFundMepage to help cover the funeral expenses.

