Middle TN family desperately seeks closure in Christmas Day Road Rage murder in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five months have passed since a Christmas Day road rage incident that claimed the life of 32-year-old Christopher Spaunhorst, leaving his family devastated and longing for justice.

Despite the ongoing efforts of law enforcement, the killer or killers responsible for the crime remain at large.

In an attempt to help the investigation, Metro Police announced the Crime Stoppers rewards have increased to $20,000.

Police have released surveillance images of a Black KIA Optima Sedan involved in the incident, captured from nearby surveillance cameras and dash-cams of other drivers.

According to police, Christopher was returning home after dropping his mother off at her grandmother's house on Christmas Day 2022. The incident happened; on I-24 West between Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway. Police say multiple shots were fired into his pickup truck from the KIA.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Spaunhorst died from his injuries.

Law enforcement officials have determined that this case was a result of road rage. However, the lack of substantial leads has prompted the authorities to increase the Crime Stoppers reward to $20,000.

Detectives say they can also rely on phone and internet carrier data to identify individuals present in the area during the incident. Although the process is extensive.

The Spaunhorst family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received from the community.

"I just want to say thank you for all the prayers, the calls, the texts, the news channels for reaching out, and the private donations. It's appreciated. If you know anything, please come forward," Chris's widow Stephanie said.

Individuals with information that could lead to an arrest or an indictment in this case are eligible for the $20,000 reward. To provide any assistance, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.