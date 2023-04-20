Miles of road closures to begin for Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hours before runners cross the start line at this year's St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, Nashville crews will be hard at work shutting down streets in several neighborhoods on Saturday, April 22.

Road closures and detours along the route will begin at 3 a.m. on race day starting with blocks of Broadway and Demonbreun Street. Roads will begin re-opening at 11 a.m., with the route estimated to fully re-open by 2:30 p.m.

Runners can park at Nissan Stadium and walk over the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to the start line. Rideshare dropoff and pickup is located near South 2nd Street near Korean Veterans Boulevard.

The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon has partnered with the navigation app Waze to help you navigate road closures and traffic delays in real time. You can download it for free on your smartphone or visit waze.comfor more information.

Find more details about the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series in Nashville onthe official website.

