Miracle Field slated for Warner Parks could be moved elsewhere to save Bob Heriges Memorial Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's growing pains were on full display on Tuesday at a Metro Parks board meeting during a discussion about recreational baseball in the county.

West Nashville Sports League or WNSL wants to build a baseball field in Warner Parks for kids with special needs, but the rules on the book state it can only do that if Bob Heriges Memorial Field is torn down.

The 2005 Master Plan limits how many ballparks can be in Warner Parks, which Friends of Warner Parks supports.

"Anyone who uses the parks or fields or lives in the neighborhood knows that today the balance has exceeded the tipping point," said Jenny Hannon, president of Friends of Warner Parks. "Upholding the integrity of the master plan and abiding by it is exceedingly necessary to prevent further erosion that you're entrusted to maintain."

Ironically, in 2017, WNSL took on Miracle Field, the ballpark for kids with special needs, with the understanding an existing field would need to be torn down.

Scott Tygard, director of WNSL, said demand for recreational baseball has increased in Davidson County since they decided to undertake Miracle Field.

"At that time in 2017 we had 35-40 baseball players using that field and a declining number of church softball players playing," Tygard said. "Today in 2021 we have 15+ teams that house on the Heriges field."

The Metro Parks Board asked if there was somewhere else in Davidson County for the city's first Miracle Field. While there may be, WNSL says the $1.7 million it has raised so far will likely have to be given back to sponsors if that ballpark is not in Warner Parks.

All parties will meet again at next month's meeting.